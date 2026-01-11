Rickelton stars for MI Cape Town in win over Joburg Super Kings

Johannesburg, (South Africa), Jan 11 (PTI) Ryan Rickelton became the first batter to score multiple SA20 centuries as defending champions MI Cape Town scored a resounding 36-run win over Joburg Super Kings to reignited their campaign at the Wanderers.

Rickelton matched his career-best with an unbeaten 113 (60 balls, 8x4, 9x6) to set up MI Cape Town's mammoth 234/3 before George Linde (2/30) and Kagiso Rabada (2/34) restricted Super Kings to 198/5.

Fellow opener Rassie van der Dussen struck 65 (32 balls) that set up MI Cape Town's innings. He and Rickelton rekindled memories of their record 200-run opening stand two seasons ago with another 129-run partnership in just 10.2 overs.

MI Cape Town's power-hitters Nicholas Pooran and Jason Smith failed to capitalise on the platform, but Rickelton was not going to let the early work go to waste as he blasted Nandre Burger for consecutive boundaries and a towering six to bring up a century off just 55 balls.

He found an able partner in Afghanistan's Karim Janat, who smashed an 11-ball 20 not out at the death.

Joburg Super Kings run-chase was hampered after their captain Faf du Plessis could not bat. Englishman Michael Pepper was promoted to open the innings but his SA20 debut innings did not last long after Rabada successfully reviewed a caught behind at the start of the third over.

Rabada and Linde wrecked JSK's top order with Matthew de Villiers and Wiaan Mulder falling in the Powerplay.

It was not until James Vince was joined by rising star Dian Forrester did JSK begin to rebuild with a 66-run fourth-wicket partnership.

But after Vince’s dismissal for 77 (43 balls, 10x4, 3x6), it was left to Forrester to shoulder the responsibility on his own. The left-hander was ultimately not able to take his team over the line, despite his 42-ball 80 not out. PTI AM AM BS BS