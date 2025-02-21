Rickelton ton helps SA post 315 for 6 against Afghanistan in CT

Karachi, Feb 21 (PTI) A flawless maiden hundred from opener Ryan Rickelton and half centuries from three other batters powered South Africa to a big total of 315 for 6 against Afghanistan in their Champion Trophy campaign opener here on Friday.

Rickleton reeled off 103 off 106 balls with the help of seven fours and one six to lead an aggressive batting display from South Africa after electing to bat.

Captain Temba Bavuma (58 off 76 balls), Rassie van der Dussen (52 off 46 balls) and and Aiden Markram (50 not out off 34 balls) scored half centuries to take South Africa to a big total in front of a crowd strong with Afghans supporters.

Rickleton was unfortunately run out in the 36th over when he flicked back to Rashid Khan whose throw was picked up by the wicketkeeper before whipping off the bails. The batter dived full length but found his bat in the air when the bails came off.

Rickelton displayed great footwork against spinners Rashid and Muhammad Nabi and chinaman Noor Ahmed, not allowing them to dictate terms on him as he was also very strong off his back foot with his cuts and pulls.

The left-hander shared a strong second wicket partnership of 129 runs with Bavuma who batted smoothly for his 58 off 76 balls.

Once the two were separated with Bavuma holing out into the deep, Rickleton found another able partner in van der Dussen who helped himself to a 52 from 46 balls.

Van Dussen made sure South Africa didn't feel the absence of Heinrich Klassen who was out of the match with an elbow soft tissue injury and the dropped Tristan Stubbs as he batted very well against pace and spin.

Markram then smashed a quick-fire 52 from 36 balls with six fours and a six.

In the 48th over, Markram went hard after left-arm pacer Fazal Haq Farooqi, belting the bowler for three successive fours to take SA past the 300-run mark.

For Afghanistan, veteran spinner Mohammed Nabi grabbed two wickets for 51 runs while Fazalhaq Farooqi, Azmatullah Omarzai and Noor Ahmad picked up one each. Rashid was wicketless for 59 runs from his 10 overs.