Ridhima and Hitaashee finish T-24 at Swiss Ladies Open

Zug (Switzerland), Sep 14 (PTI) Indian golfers Ridhima Dilawari and Hitaashee Bakshi finished Tied 24th at the Swiss Ladies Open here.

The four other Indians who played this week, Vani Kapoor, Sneha Singh, Tvesa Malik and Pranavi Urs missed the cut.

Meanwhile, England's Alice Hewson produced a composed final round to defend her title and claim her third Ladies European Tour (LET) title.

Starting the day with a two-shot advantage, the 28-year-old Hewson held her nerve with a round of 4-under 67 to once again triumph in Switzerland, and finish five shots clear ahead of the rest of the field.

Hitaashee had one birdie and one bogey on the front nine, while Ridhima had nine straight pars.

On the back nine, both had three birdies and one bogey each for similar rounds of 69 and a total of 4-under for the week.

The winner, Hewson, had a total of five birdies - including three back-to-back on the last three holes - and a dropped shot, was enough for the English player.

Switzerland's Chiara Tamburlini, Sweden's Kajsa Arwefjall, and Ireland’s Lauren Walsh, all finished in a tie for second place on eight-under par.

One shot further back included England's Amy Taylor and Ireland's Sara Byrne, on seven-under par.