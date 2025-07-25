Ridhima ends long title drought by winning 10th leg of WPGT

Kolar (Karnataka), Jul 25 (PTI) Ridhima Dilawari ended a long title drought as she overcame a troublesome front nine with a steady back stretch to win the 10th leg of Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour by a handy four-shot margin here on Friday.

Ridhima totalled even par 216 with rounds of 72-70-74 while amateur Saanvi Somu, who finished runner-up, ended with a total of 220 at the Zion Hills course.

Vani Kapoor rallied from her first round 79 with 70-72 on the last two days for a creditable third-place finish in a season where she has won four times. Vani started with two birdies and had one more on the 11th while she dropped a double bogey on the Par-4 12th and a bogey on the 18th.

Durga Nittur (74) was sole fourth at 7-over 223 and two behind Vani.

Ridhima, who last won in 2022, had a rough front nine as she dropped a shot on the Par-5 second which she made up for with a birdie on the fourth. However, a bogey on the Par-3 fifth and a double bogey on the Par-4 ninth had her in danger, though she still held the lead.

Ridhima held herself very well on the return journey with one birdie on the 12th and parred all other holes on the back nine for a 35 that saw her card 74 and win by four shots over Saanvi.

When Ridhima was struggling, one of her closest pursuers Amandeep Drall (79) also suffered a front nine 40, while on the back nine Neha Tripathi (78), after an even par 36 on front nine, had a 42 on the back nine.

Ridhima, who has been playing well in patches became the sixth different winner this season and it was her first since the 14th leg of the 2022 season, during which she won twice. It will also give her confidence ahead of some possible starts on the Ladies European Tour and the Women's Hero Indian Open in October.

Neha Tripathi dropped down the leaderboard with a 78 and she was tied fifth with Amateur Tanishka Prithvi (73), Gauri Karhade (75) and Heena Kang (75), all of whom were 8-over 224.

Seher Atwal (77) and Amandeep Drall (79) were tied ninth and rounded off the top-10.

Sneha Singh (72) was tied 11th and last week's winner, Jasmine Shekar (75) was T-14.

Vani with Rs.14,43,667 maintains her big lead at the top of the Order of Merit, while Ridhima with Rs.9,58,000 moved to the second place, edging Amandeep Drall with Rs.9,52,967 into the third place. PTI Cor AH AH