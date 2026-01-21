Ridhima grabs lead over Sneha after first day at second leg of Hero WPGT

Ahmedabad, Jan 21 (PTI) In-form golfer Ridhima Dilawari was steady over the final eight holes to take a one-shot lead after the first round of the second leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour here on Wednesday.

Ridhima, who finished second a week ago in the opening leg, had two pairs of back-to-back birdies -- first on the seventh and the eighth and again on the 14th and the 15th. However, she also dropped shots on the 5th and 10th to finish at 2 under 70 at the Kalhaar Blues & Greens.

Sneha Singh, keen to make amends for a not-too-good first leg, had a bogey free round but with only one birdie, she finished at 1-under 71 and was second behind Ridhima.

Six players, led by the 2025 Hero Order of Merit winner Vani Kapoor, Jahanvi Bakshi, Nayanika Sanga, amateur Mahreen Bhatia, Karishma Govind and rookie pro Saanvi Somu were tied fifth at one-over 73 each.

Ridhima, who plans to focus on the domestic events on the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour and the IGPL this year, opened with four pars before dropping a shot on the Par-5 fifth.

She recovered from that with birdies on the seventh and the eighth. Another dropped shot on the 10th meant she was even par yet again.

Back-to-back gains on the 14th and the 15th ensured an under-par round and the lead.

Sneha, who won twice in 2025, parred 15 holes in a row before finding a birdie on the Par-3 16th for her sole birdie of the round. She ended with two more pars for a 71.

Amandeep had two birdies against a double bogey, while amateur Zara had a bogey start and another one late in the round on the 17th but also had two birdies on the ninth and the 12th.

Nayanika, one of the six players at Tied-fifth, had the most birdies with five, but she also had four bogeys, three of which came in the first four holes, besides a triple bogey on the Par-3 seventh.

Vani Kapoor had a rough bogey-bogey start but birdies on the ninth and the 11th repaired that damage before she dropped another shot on the Par-5 14th.

Last week’s winner Jasmine Shekar had a disappointing start with a 7-over 79 that included four bogeys, two doubles and just one birdie on the closing hole. PTI Cor ATK