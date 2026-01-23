Ridhima overcomes quadruple bogey to win 2nd leg of WPG Tour by one shot

Ahmedabad, Jan 23 (PTI) Ridhima Dilawari overcame a disastrous quadruple bogey midway through the final round to win the second leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour at the Kalhaar Blues & Greens here on Friday.

Ridhima, who held a four-shot lead over amateur Zara Anand, eventually edged out the latter by one shot to win her first title since last July. Ridhima carded 5-over 77 and totalled even par 216.

Amateur Zara Anand (74) was second at 1-over 217 and the 2025 Order of Merit winner, Vani Kapoor (72) was sole third at 2-over 218.

At the start of the final day, Ridhima may have seemed a near certainty to win as she held a four-shot lead after two rounds. However, the quadruple bogey on the tenth with eight more holes to go, put Ridhima under severe pressure.

She faced threats from at least five others, but none of the challengers could take advantage of the chance they had been given.

The win also carried Ridhima to the top of the Order of Merit with Rs.4.00 lakh, while second placed Jasmine Shekar, who won the first leg, is second with Rs.2.30 lakh. Jasmine, who had a difficult week, finished 18th and 16 shots behind the winner.

Ridhima opened with a bogey and then ran eight straight pars before dropping a quadruple bogey on the Par-4 tenth hole.

At that stage amateur Lavanya Gupta (75-70-74) with a birdie on the second and pars all the way to the tenth, joined Ridhima in shared lead. Lavanya would later drop back with three bogeys on the back nine as Ridhima held on with pars till the finish.

Zara, after a front nine with nine pars, dropped a double bogey on the 10th and a bogey on the 13th. The birdie on the 15th was not enough as she needed at least one more birdie in the last four holes to force a playoff with Ridhima. The birdie did not come, and she was left one behind.

Vani Kapoor (72), six behind Ridhima at the start, also had a chance despite bogeys on the first and the sixth. She managed birdies on two pars-3s, the seventh and the 11th, and did not have any bogeys on the back nine.

Yet, Vani needed more birdies on the back nine, but she had none and finished two behind in sole third place at 2-over 218.

Sneha's two early double bogeys ruined her chances and she finished with a round of 73. Overall, she had four birdies, one bogey and two doubles. Sneha was tied fourth with Lavanya, whose bogey-bogey finish took away any chance she may have had of upstaging Ridhima.

Also tied fourth was Jahanvi Bakshi, who had three birdies against six bogeys, two of which came on the 17th and the 18th.

Nayanika Sanga (75), Amandeep Drall (79) were seventh and eighth and Lavanya Jadon (73) finished ninth.

Amateur Mahreen Bhatia (75) tied for tenth place with Riya Jadon (73). PTI Cor AH AH