Rijiju displays paddling skills as kayaking championship ends in picturesque Tawang

Tawang, Feb 16 (PTI) A six-day kayaking tournament concluded on the fast-flowing Tawangchu River near the India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh, where two tributaries from Tibet join and flow through Bhutan before reaching the Brahmaputra.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju displayed his paddling skills at the closing of the Tawangchu Tides International Kayaking Championship (TTIKC) II on Sunday, where Indian kayakers Shikha Chouhan and Bhumi Baghel from Madhya Pradesh and Elizabeth Vincent from Meghalaya bagged the top three honours.

Rijiju, who holds the parliamentary affairs and minority affairs portfolios, is a three-time sitting MP from the Arunachal West Lok Sabha constituency.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said he was very happy to witness the energy at the closing ceremony of the championship, where Rijiju became the first Union minister to experience kayaking.

“Rijiju's participation reflects his true passion for sports and a strong commitment towards encouraging our athletes and promoting adventure tourism in Arunachal Pradesh,” he said.

Khandu also said he was confident that with the continued efforts of the Indian Kayaking and Canoeing Association (IKCA) and the Arunachal Kayaking and Canoeing Association (AKCA), talented sportspersons will shine in the national and global arenas in the years to come.

Rijiju said in a post on X, “Excited to attend Tawang-Chu Tides International Kayaking Championship 2026 closing ceremony and prize distribution at Bongleng-Kharung-Lungla along the majestic Tawangchu River in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh. What a great destination for adventure sports and eco-tourism in India!” Bilquis Mir, chairperson of the IKCA, said the championship held in the remote border villages of Khurung and Bongling in Tawang district not only brought more footfalls but also the development of infrastructure and amenities for the locals.

The TTIKC returned to the fast waters of the Tawangchu River for its second edition after the success of the inaugural event, promising bigger, bolder and more competitive white-water kayaking next year.

The championship was held with the support of the Arunachal Pradesh government, in association with the IKCA, AKCA, and the Arunachal Olympic Association.

Tawangchu is the main river of Tawang, which is located at an altitude of more than 10,000 feet, close to the border with China, which shares a 1,129 km long Line of Actual Control (LAC) with the Tibet Autonomous Region.

The sixth Dalai Lama, Tsangyang Gyatso, was born in Tawang, which also houses one of Asia's oldest monasteries, founded in 1680.

Two fast-flowing rivers from Tibet – Tsona Chu and Nyamjang Chu – join the Tawangchu River within the district, then flow into Bhutan before merging with the Brahmaputra in Assam. PTI ACB ARI