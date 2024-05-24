Rinku finishes 3rd in F46 javelin throw event but result yet to be made official

Kobe (Japan), May 24 (PTI) India's Rinku Hooda on Friday finished third in the men's F46 javelin throw event at the World Para Athletics Championship here but the result has been put on hold by the organisers after a competitor lodged a protest.

Rinku's fourth round throw of 62.77m put him in the third place, but Sri Lanka's Priyantha Herath (64.59m), who finished second, lodged a protest apparently against top-spot holder Guillermo Varona Gonzalez (65.16m) of Cuba.

"The Sri Lankan lodged a protest and that is why the result is yet to be declared official. In any case, a medal is assured for Rinku," head coach Satyanarayan told PTI.

Another Indian Ajeet Singh finished fourth in the 12-man final with a throw of 62.11m.

In a disappointment, however, India's world record holder and last year's Hangzhou Para Asian Games gold medallist Sundar Singh Gurjar, finished eighth with a throw of 59.03m. He holds the world record of 68.60m.

On Wednesday, India had surpassed its best-ever haul in the championships with 12 medals (5 gold, 4 silver, 3 bronze).

India did not win any medal on Thursday. Because of that the country has dropped to sixth in the medal tally from the earlier third spot.

India's previous best was 10 medals (3 gold, 4 silver and 3 bronze) it won in the 2023 edition in Paris.