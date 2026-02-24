Rinku returns home due to family emergency, doubtful for Zimbabwe match

Chennai, Feb 24 (PTI) Middle-order batter Rinku Singh on Tuesday returned home, owing to an emergency situation in the family, BCCI sources informed PTI.

Rinku did not attend India's training session at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here, while rest of his colleagues were present at the nets.

"Rinku Singh has flown back home from Chennai due to a family emergency. He did not join India's practice session at the Chepauk," the source close to the development said.

As per sources, Rinku's father Khanchand Singh is reportedly admitted in a hospital in Greater Noida in serious condition and hence the player had to rush back.

Rinku's sudden departure from the camp has raised doubts over the left-hander's availability for India's must-win Super Eights match against Zimbabwe here on Thursday.

An underwhelming Rinku had made a duck in India's 76-run defeat against South Africa at Ahmedabad, while he made six in the group match against the Netherlands in New Delhi.

Before that he made 11 against Pakistan, 1 against Namibia and six against the USA. PTI UNG SSC SSC