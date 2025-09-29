Rinku Singh manifested hitting the winning runs in Asia Cup final

Dubai, Sep 26 (PTI) Rinku Singh had manifested hitting the winnings runs in the Asia Cup and despite playing just one ball in the entire tournament, the Indian finisher incredibly managed to do that on Sunday night.

Rinku's first game of the tournament happened to be the high pressure final against Pakistan. All he needed was just one ball to make his wish come true, a hit over mid-on on his very first ball taking India to their ninth Asia Cup title and second in the shortest format. "Nothing else matters. This one ball matters. One was needed. I hit it for a four. Everyone knows I am a finisher. Team won and I am really happy," said an elated Rinku after an egde of the seat final.

His teammates too were jubilant following the five wicket win. India vice-captain Shubman Gill said on Sunday that winning the Asia Cup while remaining unbeaten throughout the tournament was “pretty amazing.” “Pretty amazing. The whole tournament, we remained unbeaten, it feels pretty amazing to be in this position,” Gill said after the match to host broadcasters.

Gill said the talk in the dressing room was to take the match as deep as possible after losing a couple of quick wickets early in the chase.

“The conversation was to take it as deep as possible. The target was not much but it was important to soak in the pressure. Losing three wickets early was never easy. The partnership between Sanju and Tilak, and then how Dube hit those big sixes, was very important,” he added.

Gill said there was no “panic” in the dressing room despite the asking rate touching 10 an over in the last few overs.

“Final, playing against them (Pakistan), 30 runs in three overs, there was not much panic but the game can go both ways. The boundaries are big here, so you really need to connect. The way they batted, they ensured they hit it out of the park,” he noted.

Bowling coach Morne Morkel lauded the batters for sussing up the conditions well and bat accordingly.

“Special performance by the boys tonight. Slightly behind the game in the second innings. Not our best power play with the bat. But the guys summed up the conditions well.

“It was a nice opportunity for Dube and he set the tone beautifully, and what a way to finish with the bat.” Morkel was also happy to see Shivam Dube, who came in for injured Hardik Pandya, bowling some crucial overs with the new ball.

“That was something we discussed, that it might be an opportunity for him to use the new ball. Unfortunately, he (Hardik) got injured and he (Dube) had to step up. Practice sessions are focused, they know how to go and get themselves ready.” Kuldeep Yadav, who brought India back into the game with a four-wicket haul after Pakistan made a strong start, said the team always knew that a wicket or two would turn the tide. “It is very important to bowl in the middle overs. We (the spinners), playing together, it is a luxury to have. Everyone has a different role. They started really well. After 10-11 overs, they were 100-1.

“We knew if we could get a couple of wickets, then it was not going to be easy for the new batter to come in and score runs.” Sanju Samson, who had a fine alliance with Tilak Varma, said he enjoyed batting under pressure.

“I really enjoyed the pressure. Not played many India vs Pakistan games but the pressure was there. I had to use my experience, calm my nerves, watch the ball and react.

"Came off well today. Had a good partnership with Tilak and really enjoyed playing the game today," he said.