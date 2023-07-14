Rinku Singh named in Asian Games squad, Gaikwad to lead

New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) Ruturaj Gaikwad was on Friday named captain of India's squad for the Hangzhou Asian Games with IPL star Rinku Singh also getting his due.

Advertisment

Rinku, whose exclusion from the T20s series in the Caribbean was questioned, has made the cut for the Asian Games scheduled from September 23 to October 8.

The continental games coincides with the start of the ODI World Cup and that is why a B team has been named.

Shivam Dube, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma and Prabhsimran Singh are the others who have been picked at the back of a stellar IPL. It was a coming of age season for Dube who helped CSK win a record equalling fifth title.

Advertisment

Jaiswal scored a hundred on his Test debut against the West Indies on Thursday before going on to become only the third Indian to score 150 in his first game for India.

Tilak has also been named in the team which will face the West Indies in a five-match series from August 3.

Gaikwad, who will lead the side in China, is currently with the Test squad in the Caribbean.

Advertisment

Wicketkeeper batter Jitesh Sharma and left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh are also part of the squad.

Cricket was last played the Asian Games in 2014 when India did not take part.

The BCCI Apex Council cleared the participation of men and women teams earlier this month.

Team India (Senior Men) squad for 19th Asian Games: Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh (wk).

Standby list of players: Yash Thakur, Sai Kishore, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Sai Sudarsan. PTI BS AH AH