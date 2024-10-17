Rishabh left the field more as a precautionary measure, says Rohit

Bengaluru, Oct 17 (PTI) Indian captain Rohit Sharma allayed concerns around a limping Rishabh Pant on the second day of the opening Test against New Zealand here, saying the flamboyant keeper-batter left the field "more as a precautionary measure".

Advertisment

The sight of Pant walking off the field added to India's woes on a forgettable day as they crashed to their lowest-ever total of 46 in a Test at home.

"Rishabh got hit on the left knee, the same as he had surgery. So he left the field more as a precautionary measure. Hopefully we can see him back on field tomorrow," Rohit said at the end of day's play.

Pant, who returned to action after recovering from the multiple injuries sustained during a horrific road accident in December 2022, was forced to retire hurt after being struck on the knee by a delivery from Ravindra Jadeja in the 38th over of the New Zealand first innings on Thursday.

Advertisment

The wicketkeeper-batter was immediately attended to by the team's physiotherapists.

This 46 all-out, which included five batters getting dismissed for ducks, was the first instance in which the team failed to cross the 50-run mark in a Test innings at home.

It was also the second time that five Indian batters failing to open their accounts against the Kiwis in a Test at home, after the Mohali Test in 1999.

Advertisment

The previous Indian record of lowest Test innings total at home -- 75 -- came nearly 37 years ago against the West Indies in Delhi. PTI UNG AH BS BS