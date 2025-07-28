Rishabh Pant ruled out of fifth Test due to injury; N Jagadeesan to replace

Manchester: India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was on Sunday ruled out of the fifth and final Test against England after sustaining a fracture to his right foot on day one of the fourth match here.

Tamil Nadu's N Jagadeesan has been named as his replacement.

"Rishabh Pant, who sustained a fracture to his right foot during the fourth Test against England in Manchester, has been ruled out of the fifth and final Test of the series," the BCCI said in a press release.

The 27-year-old Pant retired hurt on 37 on the opening day of the Test in Manchester and went for scans after taking a blow to his right foot while attempting a reverse sweep off England pacer Chris Woakes.

He, however, returned to bat after the fall of Shardul Thakur's wicket with India at 314/6 and went on to score an audacious fifty.

"The BCCI Medical Team will continue to monitor his progress and the team wishes him a speedy recovery," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said in the release.

"The Men's Selection Committee has named Narayan Jagadeesan as replacement for Rishabh Pant for the fifth Test, which begins on July 31, 2025, at Kennington Oval, London."

India's updated squad for the fifth Test: Shubman Gill (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav, Anshul Kamboj, Arshdeep Singh, N Jagadeesan (WK).