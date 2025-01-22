Rishabh Pant to be co-owner of Mumbai Pickle Power franchise

Mumbai, Jan 22 (PTI) Dashing keeper-batter Rishabh Pant will co-own the Mumbai Pickle Power franchise when the inaugural season of World Pickleball League (WPBL) kicks off.

Pant's foray into India’s first franchise-based pickleball league marks a new chapter for the sport, one of the fastest-growing worldwide.

Pant said, "The excitement around pickleball is contagious and I personally love the sport. I wanted to invest into the World Pickleball League to take the sport to the next level." PTI KHS KHS AT AT