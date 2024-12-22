Rising star Abhay Singh on India's transition phase, personal goals & squash's Olympic debut

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) Retired squash icon Saurav Ghosal’s legacy looms large but India possesses a pool of promising players capable of ensuring a seamless transition, said world no. 54 Abhay Singh, who aims to break into the top 30 of world rankings in 2025.

Advertisment

From being a young member of the Indian team at the Hangzhou Asian Games to leading the country at the recent World Team Squash Championship, the 25-year-old from Chennai has come a long way.

"The Asian Games experience has motivated me to aim higher. I hope to compete in not just one but four or five editions. When I look back, I hope to have a collection of medals, not just these two," said Abhay, who won a team gold and a mixed doubles bronze in 2023, told PTI.

"The Asian Games was a significant milestone, and the next 12 months have been great. This year, I won my biggest title on the PSA Tour, achieved my highest world ranking, became national champion, and secured the No. 1 spot on the Indian rankings. Most of the goals I set for 2024 have been achieved.

Advertisment

Abhay had sealed India's victory over Hong Kong, ensuring a fifth-place finish for the Indian men's team at the World Squash Team Championships.

"Finishing fifth at the World Team Championships was monumental, finishing fifth in the world is no joke. I'm entering the new year feeling positive and happy, with plans to carry this momentum forward." The retirement of top players like Saurav Ghosal has created a massive void in Indian squash. Abhay, however, believes the future looks bright.

"I don't think there is a hole in Indian squash. You have three men in the top 50 in the world, which is great. You have a team that just finished fifth in the world, which is very young. So, there is promise.

Advertisment

"We can't take away anything from what Sourav has achieved in the sport. He's a legend for a reason, and it's inspiring to have someone like that around you. I spent a couple of years with him on the Indian team and learned a lot." On his personal goals, Abhay shared: "I used to obsess over rankings and points. I’d set specific ranking goals at the start of the year. But halfway through this season, I realized that putting a number on paper can sometimes feel like setting a limitation.

"Going forward, the plan is to make that number smaller and smaller...I think the 30s is a good place to aim for in the next 12 months.

"My approach now is simple win every match I play and see how far that takes me. That’s the best way to keep improving." Abhay overhauled his coaching staff after the Asian Games is now training under two new coaches — James Willstrop and David Campion — and a new physio and trainer. "Everyone taking care of me is new now. It's helped. I'm the fittest I've ever been and feeling the best I've ever felt.

Advertisment

"I felt like I had come to a standstill on the world tour. I didn’t move up in the rankings for 14 months, so I thought it was time for a change." Abhay also revealed that he has brought in two mental coaches.

"Sports psychology is personal, and it took time to build trust. For me, it’s about balancing when to relax and when to get fired up.

"For instance, during the Asian Games final, I was too relaxed, which affected my performance. Dealing with pressure, nerves, and losses are areas where my mental coaches have helped immensely." Abhay, who has applied for the Arjuna Award, will be training and competing in the US for the next three months.

Advertisment

"I need to play more events next year. The more tournaments I compete in, the better I perform. Over the past year, I’ve started participating in major events and plan to continue." "I’m heading to England for training and will have a few weeks off before the next season starts. I’ve set some goals for 2025, and one of them is to win the Arjuna Award.

"After that, the National Games in Dehradun will be an important target for me." Abhay is excited about the sport’s inclusion at the 2028 LA Games but said he doesn't want to look too far ahead.

"If I focus too much on the Olympics, it would add unnecessary pressure. I’m focused on short-term goals.

Advertisment

"I have some big events coming up, and from what I understand, Olympic qualification is based on world ranking, which is what I’m playing for." PTI ATK BS BS