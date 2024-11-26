Rising Star Vaishali Rameshbabu to return for Norway Chess Women 2025

Stavanger (Norway), Nov 26 (PTI) India's Vaishali Rameshbabu, one of the rising stars in women's chess, will compete again in the Norway Chess Women 2025 tournament, bringing her aggressive and captivating playing style to the highly anticipated event.

In 2025, her journey is bound to keep fans captivated as she aims for the top three finish.

Currently ranked world No. 16 with a live rating of 2475 (November 2024), Vaishali's achievements speak volumes.

In 2023, she claimed the FIDE Women's Grand Swiss, securing her spot in the 2024 Women's Candidates Tournament.

But Vaishali's story goes beyond her tournament wins. She became the third Woman Grandmaster in India in 2023, joining a prestigious group of players who have made history in Indian chess.

The Arjuna Awardee also played an instrumental role in India's Olympiad team victory.

Describing her approach to the game as "aggressive", Vaishali said, "I have played some good attacking games." Her dynamic style, characterised by bold strategies and relentless pressure on opponents, has garnered admiration from players and fans alike.

The excitement surrounding her return is shared by the tournament organisers.

"Vaishali's return underscores the caliber of Norway Chess Women as a premier stage for world-class female players," said Kjell Madland, Founder, Chairman, and Tournament Director of Norway Chess.

"Vaishali's return underscores the caliber of Norway Chess Women as a premier stage for world-class female players," said Kjell Madland, Founder, Chairman, and Tournament Director of Norway Chess.

"Her bold playstyle, resilience, and recent achievements bring energy and anticipation to our second Norway Chess Women edition." Returning to the Norway tournament, she carries both her personal ambition and the support of a growing fan base. While she faces an intense lineup of competitors, her track record, combined with her aggressive strategy, positions her well to make a serious impact.