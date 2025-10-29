Rising TT player Sudhanshu Maini rises to career-high 22 in U-17 world rankings

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) Delhi-based table tennis player Sudhanshu Maini has catapulted to a career high 22 in the U-17 world rankings following a stellar run that culminated with three gold medals.

Maini has risen in the rankings following title wins in the WTT Youth Contender Caracas, WTT Youth Contender Caracas II and WTT Youth Contender in Cuenca.

Maini is also ranked 47th in the U-19 world rankings, following two bronze medals at the WTT Youth Contenders in Perth and Venezuela held consecutively this month.

Adding to his success, the rising player also brought home a silver medal in the mixed doubles category at the Perth Youth Contender, partnering with fellow Indian Jennifer Varghese. PTI.

BS KHS