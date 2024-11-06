Rithvik-Cabral pair shocks top seeds at Moselle Open

Metz (France), Nov 6 (PTI) India's Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli and his partner Francisco Cabral knocked out top seeds Santiago Gonzalez and Edouard Roger-Vasselin to storm into the men's doubles semifinal of the Moselle Open, here on Wednesday.

The unseeded Indo-Portuguese pair rattled up a 7-6 (1) 6-4 win over Mexico's Gonzalez and Roger-Vasselin from France in the quarterfinals.

It is first semifinal appearance on the ATP Tour for Bollipalli, who hails from Hyderabad.

They will next face the winners of all-French quarterfinal clash between the pairs of Manuel Guinard/Gregoire Jacq and Pierre-Hugues Herbert/Albano Olivetti.

Sumit Nagal and N Sriram Balaji, the two other Indians who entered the ATP 250 tournament, have already exited following first round defeats in their respective events. PTI AT AT TAP