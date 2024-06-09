Rivaan, Rehan, Atiqa finish on podium at FMSCI National

Bengaluru, Jun 9 (PTI) Atiqa Mir, a promising young driver from Kashmir, secured the second runner-up spot, while Rivaan Preetham and Rehan Khan occupied the top two slots in the first round of the FMSCI Rotax National Championship here on Sunday.

The karting prodigy Atiqa surmounted technical issues in the initial rounds to finish second runner-up at the Meco Kartopia track.

Atiqa achieved the feat in the Micro Max Class with a timing of 12:21.397 points.

Chennai's Rivaan (12:16.790) and Rehan (12:19.920), also of Team Sport like her, took the top two positions on the podium.

With this win, Atiqa achieved the rare distinction of scoring three podium finishes in three straight weekends across different classes.