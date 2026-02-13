Riyan Parag named Rajasthan Royals captain ahead of IPL season

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Talented Assam all-rounder Riyan Parag was on Friday named Rajasthan Royals skipper for the upcoming IPL season, marking a leadership reset after Sanju Samson’s switch to Chennai Super Kings.

A product of the Royals system and one of the franchise’s longest-serving Indian players, the 24-year-old Riyan has been with Rajasthan Royals since IPL 2019. He thus becomes one of the youngest skippers in the league’s recent history.

“Rajasthan Royals has been my home in the IPL since day one. This franchise has backed me, developed me, and pushed me to grow every season,” Riyan said in a statement issued by RR.

"To now lead this team is incredibly special, and it’s a responsibility I fully embrace. I’m excited to work alongside our coaches and leadership group to play fearless, smart cricket and make our fans proud." Riyan had a brief taste of leadership last year when he captained the side in eight matches in the absence of Samson, who was sidelined due to injury.

Although RR managed just two wins in that phase and eventually finished ninth, Riyan's did well with the bat, scoring 393 runs in 14 innings at an average of 32.75 (as per official IPL website) highlighted by a career-best 95 against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens.

Kumar Sangakkara, Head Coach of Rajasthan Royals, said, “Riyan has developed into a high-impact player and a strong presence in our group. He’s shown composure under pressure, a sharp cricketing mind, and a real understanding of how we want to play.

"Already as part of the player leadership group, he has the respect of the dressing room, and we’re confident he will thrive in this role.” Across 84 IPL appearances, Parag has scored 1,566 runs at a strike rate of 141.84. His breakout season came in 2024 when he piled up 573 runs at a strike rate of 149.21. Though he struck at an even sharper 166.52 last season, his overall tally dropped to 393 with only one fifty.

"Riyan represents the kind of leadership we want to build at Rajasthan Royals - earned through character, growth and performance," Manoj Badale, RR lead owner, said.

"He understands this franchise deeply because he has lived its journey for years. We believe he is ready to lead with clarity, courage and accountability, and we’re excited to see him take this step in IPL 2026.” Following the departure of Rahul Dravid as head coach last season, Rajasthan will now head into the next season with a new coaching group led by Kumar Sangakkara as Director of Cricket and Head Coach.

He will be supported by Vikram Rathour as lead Assistant coach, Shane Bond as fast bowling coach, Trevor Penney as assistant coach, and Sid Lahiri as performance coach. PTI ATK KHS