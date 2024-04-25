Rizwan doubtful for tours of Ireland, England

Lahore, Apr 25 (PTI) Pakistan's seasoned wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan remains doubtful for the tours to Ireland and England in May after being sidelined from the home T20 series against New Zealand.

Advertisment

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Wednesday that Rizwan and young batsman, Irfan Khan Niazi, had both been ruled out of the remaining two matches against New Zealand because of fitness issues.

The PCB said that the medical panel of the board, after reviewing their scans, had decided to rest them for the two games against the visitors in Lahore on Thursday and Saturday.

Rizwan had to leave the field while batting after suffering a right hamstring injury in the third T20 in Rawalpindi, in which NZ beat the home side.

Advertisment

Irfan, who made his debut in the series, is suffering from a groin problem.

"While Irfan's injury is not of serious nature Rizwan's scans have been sent to a specialist in England for further diagnosis and advice," an official said.

He said for the time being Rizwan had been advised two to four weeks rest but this could be prolonged depending on the the suggestion from the specialist in the UK.

This leaves Rizwan in doubt the coming tours to Ireland and England where Pakistan play a total of 7 T20 internationals before their first match in the ICC T20 World Cup against USA in New York on June 6. PTI Cor AH AH AH