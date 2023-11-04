RKFC maintain winning streak with 1-0 victory over TRAU FC

Srinagar, Nov 4 (PTI) Real Kashmir Football Club (RKFC) continued their winning run in the I-League with a 1-0 victory over TRAU FC here on Saturday.

After defeating the Rajasthan United FC in the inaugural match, RKFC registered their second successive win at the TRC Ground, much to the delight of the home crowd.

Before the half time, Jeremy Laldinpuia of the RKFC maneuvered through the opposition, leaving two defenders behind as he engaged in a brilliant passing exchange with Gnohere Krizo.

Krizo delivered a perfectly timed pass back to Jeremy, who elegantly curled the ball into the bottom right corner with a first-time strike.

However, in the second half, TRAU showed more determination, but RKFC did not just focus on defending their lead, they also were content to adopt a defensive stance in front of their goal, relying on counterattacks.

Despite a late push by TRAU, with Thawan Marcus Goncalves and William Ribeiro Dos Reis missing scoring opportunities, RKFC maintained their lead and secured three points, preserving their flawless record in the league so far.

Following this win, RKFC have 6 points and are on the top of the points table. They will next take on Churchill Brothers on November 8 at the same venue. PTI AH AT AT