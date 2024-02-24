Robinson throws his wicket away after maiden fifty; India 34/1 at lunch

Ranchi, Feb 24 (PTI) Ollie Robinson gifted away his wicket after making a career-best 58 that resulted in England's first innings ending at 353 even as Joe Root remained unbeaten on 122 on the second day of the fourth Test against India, here Saturday.

Advertisment

England had made a solid start this morning, making Indians toil hard without success before Robinson's choice of shot -- a reverse sweep -- off Ravindra Jadeja brought India back in the opening session.

It ended a dogged 102-run stand between Robinson and Root.

In their reply, India lost skipper Rohit Sharma (2) cheaply to be 34 for one at lunch, trailing England by 319 runs. Veteran James Anderson saw the back of Rohit with a delivery that moved away slightly off the surface after pitching on a perfect length, taking edge from Indian captain's bat that was taken by Ben Foakes.

Advertisment

Yashasvi Jaiswal (27 batting) was his usual confident self and giving him company was Shubman Gill (4) at the break.

England added 51 valuable runs to their overnight total of 302/7 as the Indian attack failed to make early penetration. The last five England batters added 241 runs after being 112/5 at lunch on the opening day.

While Mohammed Siraj (2/78) erred in his line and length, debutant Akash Deep could not add to his tally of three wickets to return with 3/38 from 19 overs.

Advertisment

For India, Ravindra Jadeja took all the three wickets to return with 4/67 from his 32.5 overs.

Root, who dug in deep with his classical century spanning a little more than six hours, remained stranded on 122 from 274 balls (10x4).

Robinson had a great start to morning when he flicked one away from a wayward Siraj in the first ball of the day for a boundary through fine leg.

Advertisment

There was no stopping him as he looked for every opportunity and took on Akash Deep with three boundaries that took him past his previous career-best Test score of 42.

However a bizarre shot selection ended his gritty knock as he employed a grounded reverse sweep which was not necessary at that moment as Indian bowlers were hardly troubling the visitors.

The ball missed the edge of the bat touched the gloves of Robinson before being grabbed by 23-year-old Dhurv Jurel.

England then fell in a jiffy with Shoaib Bashir swinging his bat to the second ball and skied the ball to be caught at point. Jadeja trapped James Anderson to end England resistance. PTI TAP AT AT