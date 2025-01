Rocky becomes youngest England Lions' cricketer to make century, rewrites father Andrew's record

Brisbane, Jan 23 (PTI) The 16-year-old Rocky Flintoff made an attacking 108 against Cricket Australia XI to become the youngest England Lions cricketer to score a hundred, obliterating the record of his father Andrew here on Thursday.

The Flintoff Senior, who is coaching the Lions here, had made a hundred when he was 20 for the England's junior team.

Batting at No. 9, Rocky made his runs off 127 balls as the Lions made 319 runs in their first innings on the second day of the four-day match.

At one stage, the visitors were 161 for seven, in reply to CA XI's 214 all out.

But the knock of Rocky, Freddie McCan (51) helped them gain a lead of 105 runs.

The CA XI finished the day on 33 for one, and now they are trailing by 72 runs.

Though a medium pacer in the mould of his father, Rocky has not yet bowled in this match.

Rocky inked his first professional deal for Lancashire in June last year after making a century for the club's second XI in April.

He made his Lancashire debut in July and has since played four first-class and seven List A games.

There have been considerable excitement in English cricketing circles as along with Rocky, son of Michael Vaughan, Archie, too has been making great strides of late.

Archie was recently appointed as England U19 captain. PTI UNG 7/21/2024 AH AH