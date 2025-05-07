Rodrigues' career-best 123 propels India to 337/9 against SA

Colombo, May 7 (PTI) Jemimah Rodrigues smashed a career-best century as India posted a challenging 337 for nine against South Africa in a crucial women's Tri-Nation ODI series match here on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old struck a fluent 123 off 101 balls, laced with 15 fours and a six — her second ODI hundred — to anchor India's innings.

Rodrigues shared two vital partnerships — an 88-run stand off 99 balls with opener Smriti Mandhana (51) and a 122-run partnership off 115 balls with Deepti Sharma (93).

For South Africa, seamer Masabata Klaas (2/51), Nadine de Klerk (2/54), and left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba (2/71) were the pick of the bowlers.

Asked to bat first, table-toppers India had a shaky start as in-form opener Pratika Rawal (1) was dismissed early, chasing a wide delivery from Nadine de Klerk and slicing it to Annerie Dercksen (1/36).

Harleen Deol too departed cheaply, dragging a delivery onto her stumps as India slumped to 18 for 2.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (28) played a brisk cameo, smashing six boundaries before top-edging a short ball to Shangase off Dercksen.

Mandhana and Rodrigues then stabilised the innings before the former mistimed a pull shot to deep mid-wicket off Chloe Tryon.

Rodrigues was eventually dismissed in the 43rd over by Klaas, caught at backward point.

South Africa, who have lost both their previous matches, were without regular captain Laura Wolvaardt, who was ruled out due to illness. Tryon is leading the side in her absence.

Brief Scores: India Women: 337 for 9 in 50 overs (Jemimah Rodrigues 123, Deepti Sharma 93, Smriti Mandhana 51; Masabata Klaas 2/51, Nadine de Klerk 2/54, Nonkululeko Mlaba 2/71). PTI ATK AM ATK AM AM