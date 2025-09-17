Rodrigues out of Australia ODIs due to viral fever

Mullanpur, Sep 17 (PTI) India batter Jemimah Rodrigues was on Wednesday ruled out of the remaining two women's ODIs against Australia due to a viral fever with Tejal Hasanbis named her replacement.

Rodrigues should recover in time for the Women's World Cup beginning on September 30.

"The Women's Selection Committee has named Tejal Hasabnis as the replacement of Jemimah Rodrigues," said the BCCI in a statement.

India's updated ODI squad against Australia: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (WK), Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Sneh Rana, Uma Chetry (WK), Tejal Hasabnis. PTI BS APA APA