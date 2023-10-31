Rohaan Madesh to make his F4 debut at Chennai

Bengaluru, Oct 31 (PTI) Talented teenager Rohaan Madesh, a multiple National champion in karting, will be making his debut in FIA Formula 4 Indian Championship, which begins at the Madras International Circuit on Saturday.

The 16-year Bengaluru student of Canadian International School, Madesh, won the senior class Rotax Max Indian National Karting Championship 2022 and he will be one of the three Indian racers in the F4 Indian championship.

After making his karting debut in a full season in 2017, Madesh dominated the karting scene and took a podium finish in the Asia Max Championship at Malaysia.

Later in 2018, he represented India at the X30 World Championship in France, and the next year he took part in the Rotax World Finals, also in France.

In 2021, he won the X30 National Championship and went on to win the Rotax Max Nationals in 2022.

And the highlight of his career came at the Rotax Max World Finals at Portimao, Portugal, where he won a heat and also qualified for the finals, a proud achievement for an Indian karter.

F4 Indian Championship is a single-seater motorsport series based in India. The series is run as per the FIA's Formula 4 regulations and is organised by Racing Promotions Private Limited.