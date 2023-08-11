Rohan Kunnummal trials with Delhi Capitals; aims to build on Deodhar success

Bengaluru, Aug 11 (PTI) Rohan Kunnummal's impressive outing in the Deodhar Trophy has been enough for him to earn a trial with Delhi Capitals, and the Kerala opener is now aiming to build on that excellent beginning to the season.

While playing for the South Zone, Rohan made 311 runs at an average of 62.20, the third highest run-getter in the tournament behind Riyan Parag (354) and Mayank Agarwal (341).

Rohan also maintained an impressive strike-rate of 123.90 in the tournament, second highest among regular batsmen. Parag of East Zone led the list with 136.67.

The performance resulted in an invitation from the Capitals to their camp, and the 25-year-old right-hand batsman is quite chuffed.

"Delhi Capitals training camp has been very good. Here, I got a chance to interact with Sourav Ganguly sir and Praveen Amre sir. They have been very helpful and helped me with a few technical aspects at nets. Hopefully, this will reflect positively in the coming days in my career,” Rohan told PTI.

But the genesis of this good turn of events for him was in the Deodhar Trophy. His hundred in the final against East Zone did a world of good to him.

"It was a really good start to the season. I am happy to contribute to the team’s success, especially the way South Zone won the tournament winning all the six matches. Yes, it (final) was a big occasion. I believe each and every match I need to bat with the same intensity, not just in one match," he said.

Rohan remained appreciative of the help his senior partner Agarwal extended him during the tournament.

"It was really nice to bat alongside Mayank bhai. I batted with him in the Duleep Trophy last year as well, so we have the experience of batting with each other.

"He (Agarwal) guided me very well, telling me how to watch for each ball and helping me control my thoughts while in the middle,” he said.

Similarly, Rohan said being part of the India A tour to Bangladesh last year was a big learning curve for him.

During that trip, he got a chance to interact with senior pros like Cheteshwar Pujara.

“Watching Pujara sir and Abhimanyu Easwaran bhai batting was an experience. They are so clear about their game and how they plan their game and prepare for it, there is a lot to learn from them.

“There was a bit of talking to Pujara sir. But it was more about the mental side of the game as how to build concentration and partnerships etc," he added.

However, Rohan had to wait to get regular opportunities in his state side despite making List A debut in 2017.

"I was included in the (Kerala) squad for the Deodhar Trophy after my outings for India U-19. But Mohammed Azharuddeen and Vishnu Vinod were playing very well for Kerala at that time.

"KB Arun Karthick was also playing as the professional player for the state back then. So, I had to wait for my chances. But a few good knocks in the under-23 matches, finally opened the door to the state team for me,” he concluded. PTI UNG UNG KHS KHS