Rohan Pai records 120 break to win first round match of CCI Billiards Classic

Mumbai, Apr 25 (PTI) Rohan Pai constructed a century break of 120 to defeat Sachin Lokare 480-150 in the first round qualifying match of the CCI Billiards Classic here on Friday.

Besides his huge effort, Pai also had three substantial breaks of 50, 54 and 53, ensuring his comfortable victory.

Tataya Sachdev overcame Mehul Sutaria 485-143. Sachdev had two sizeable breaks of 61 and 66, which ensured his win.

In another match, Akshay Gogri prevailed over Carl Serrao, recording a 299-230 victory. Gogri produced two good breaks of 56 and 54 which helped him come through.