Rohan Pai, Tathya S record compelling wins in NSCI Baulkline Snooker

Mumbai, Apr 30 (PTI) Rohan Pai crushed Shubham Randhe 4-0 while Tathya S recorded a win over Mohasin by a similar margin in the NSCI Baulkline Open Snooker tournament here on Wednesday.

Rohan had a break of 55 in the third frame to win 54-20, 66-15, 78-30, 54-41, while Tathya recorded his victory with the scoreline of 57-49, 50-41,62-45, 82-19.

In other matches, Sai S got the better of Ketan C 4-1 (69-49, 67-29, 53-61, 72-33, 52-23) and Taaha K scored an identical 4-1 verdict over Alam S with a score of 52-42, 47-14, 55-57, 57-15, 66-38.

Devendra Joshi defeated Hitesh M 4-2 (15-66, 64-38, 61-32, 12-56, 74-28, 81-6). PTI DDV AT AT