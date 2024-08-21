Rohan Patil fires 6-under to join Gandas on top at Chennai Pro event

Chennai, Aug 21 (PTI) Pune's Rohan Dhole Patil carded a fine six-under 66 to join Manu Gandas on top of the chart after the second day of the Chennai Pro Championship 2024 here on Wednesday.

Patil now has a total score of nine-under 135, while Gurugram's Gandas also remained on the pole slot after firing a 68 on the day at the TNGF Cosmo Golf Course.

Dhruv Sheoran, another Gurugram golfer, carded a bogey-free 67 to end the day in third place at eight-under 136.

Chandigarh's Bishmadpal Singh, playing his first event this year, scorched the course with an eight-under 64 to set a new course record and end the day in tied fourth at seven-under 137 along with Nepal’s Subash Tamang (69).

The halfway cut came down at one-over 145. Fifty-five professionals made the cut.

Patil began the day with birdies on the first three holes where he came up with a couple of excellent chip-putts and drove the green on the Par-4 third.

Between the sixth and the 14th Patil’s progress slowed down as he made three bogeys in exchange for two birdies.

Finally, Rohan's second chip-in of the day that led to a birdie on the 15th saw him bounce back as he went on to add another birdie on the 16th and an eight-feet eagle conversion on the 18th.

Gandas (67-68) began the day with a bogey on the first but rallied with five birdies thereafter that included a couple of conversions from 12 to 15 feet.