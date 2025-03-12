Rohan-Ruthvika pair enters second round of All England Badminton Championships

Birmingham, Mar 12 (PTI) India's Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde progressed to the second round of mixed doubles competition with a hard-fought win over Chinese Taipei's Ye Hong Wei and Nicole Gonzales Chan at the All England Badminton Championships here on Wednesday.

Rohan and Ruthvika, ranked 40th in the world, prevailed 21-10 17-21 24-22 over Ye and Nicole in a thrilling opening match at the Arena Birmingham here.

The duo will face fifth seeds Yan Zhe Feng and Ya Xin Wei of China next.

Lakshya Sen and Malvika Bansod have advanced to the second round in the men's and women's singles events respectively.

Later in the day, two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu will begin her campaign against Korea's Ga Eun Kim, while the men's double duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will meet Denmark's Daniel Lundgaard and Mads Vestergaard.