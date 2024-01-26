Rohilla's fourth first-class ton gives Services solid start

New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) Opener Shubham Rohilla struck his fourth first-class hundred to take Services to 279 for 4 against defending champions Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy here on Friday.

On a chilly morning at the Palam Ground here, Saurashtra got an early breakthrough when skipper Jaydev Unadkat got through the defence of opener Ravi Chauhan in the opening over of the game.

Rohilla (143 batting off 217) forged a 92 run stand with Anshul Gupta (43) for the second wicket. He batted through the day and got help from Rajat Paliwal (44) and LS Kumar (30 batting), who too was in the middle at close of play. Left-arm spinner Parth Bhut got two wickets for Saurashtra.

Vidarbha all out for 204 against Jharkhand ========================== It was an eventful day in Ranchi where Vidarbha were bowled out for 204 in their first innings with left-arm Jharkhand pacer Sushant Mishra striking four times.

In response, the hosts were struggling at 10 for three at stumps. Openers Aryamen Sen and Utkarsh Singh perished without scoring.

Brief scores: Saurashtra 279/4 in 86 overs (Shubham Rohilla 143 batting; Parth Bhut 2/52). PTI BS KHS KHS