Adelaide: India rode on former skipper Rohit Sharma's watchful 73 and Shreyas Iyer's 61 to post a competitive 264 for nine against Australia in the second ODI here on Thursday.

Sent into bat, Rohit scored his runs off 97 balls with the help of seven boundaries and two hits over the fence, while Iyer made his runs off 77 deliveries that included seven fours.

The other comeback man Virat Kohli made a golden duck.

Besides Rohit and Iyer, Axar Patel (44 off 41) also played a good hand.

Towards the end, Harshit Rana (24 not out) and Arshdeep Singh (13) shared vital 37-run stand for the ninth wicket to take India to the competitive total..

For Australia, leg-spinner Adam Zampa scalped four wickets giving away 60 runs from his 10 overs, while right-arm fast bowler Xavier Bartlett picked up three wickets for 39 runs, including the prized scalp of Kohli..

India trail the three-match series 0-1 after losing the rain-interrupted opening ODI by seven runs via DLS method.

Brief Scores:.

India: 264 for 9 in 50 overs (Rohit Sharma 73, Shreyas Iyer 61, Axar Patel 44; Adam Zampa 4/60, Xavier Bartlett 3/39).