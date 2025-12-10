Rohit bhai scolding is mixed with love and indulgence: Yashasvi Jaiswal

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) Every time Rohit Sharma does not scold one of his favourite juniors on the field, they start feeling uneasy, as the former captain’s admonishments have always been laced with dollops of indulgence, flamboyant opener Yashasvi Jaiswal said on Wednesday.

When Rohit was India’s Test captain, he became known for his humorous takes on fielding bloopers, which have since turned into meme material.

"Every time Rohit bhai scolds us, it has a lot of love and indulgence mixed with it. In fact, if Rohit bhai isn't scolding you, there is a sense of unease as to what happened, why isn't he scolding. Has he felt bad about my action," Jaiswal said during 'Agenda Aaj Tak' conclave.

Jaiswal, who during his maiden ODI century in Visakhapatnam, strung big partnerships with both Virat Kohli and Rohit, spoke how their presence always motivates and lifts the change room.

"When they (RoKo) are there, it is great for us as they discuss the game. They share their experiences. The intensity with which they have played and won games for India, they are like inspiration. They tell us about the mistakes they made in their younger days and how we can avoid making those mistakes," Jaiswal stated.

"When they aren't there, we all miss them. If they are there, we all feel relaxed. When I was playing the third ODI, Rohit bhai told me to relax and remain calm and take time as he would take risks. How many people will do that? Similarly Virat paaji, gave me small targets and told me that we will have to win it ourselves," the southpaw recalled his first ODI hundred which according to him as good as his Oval Test ton.

Jaiswal, however, sidestepped when asked if he thinks he can make it to the T20 World Cup squad which bears a settled look.

"My dream is to play T20 World Cup but I try to focus on my game and will wait for my time," he said.

Asked if he feels he can captain India in future, he said: "Yes, if I get a chance, I would like to lead India." PTI KHS KHS ATK