Rohit fifty powers India to 136/3 in pursuit of 252 in CT final

Dubai, Mar 9 (PTI) Skipper Rohit Sharma led by example with an excellent half-century as India reached 136 for three in 30 overs in pursuit of 252 in the final of the Champions Trophy against New Zealand here on Sunday.

Rohit pulled the second ball of the innings into the stands to make his intention clear and raced to his first half-century of the tournament off only 41 balls.

After 30 overs, Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel were batting on 19 and 4 respectively with India needing another 116 runs in 20 overs.

Rohit, who made 76 off 83 balls, struck seven fours and three sixes, during his stay in the middle.

Shubman Gill, who had luck on his side as Daryl Mitchell spilled a catch at short midwicket off Kyle Jamieson in the seventh over, contributed 31 in 50 balls.

Rohit continued with his ultra aggressive approach as he hit a couple of fours off William O'Rourke after hitting Jamieson for a six in the first over.

The Indian captain then took a liking for Nathan Smith — who replaced Matt Henry — in the eighth over, hitting the right-arm medium fast bowler for 14 runs with two fours and a six.

Earlier, New Zealand were restricted to 251/7 with the Indian bowlers, especially the spinners Kuldeep Yadav (2/40) and Varun Chakaravarthy (2/45), producing a clinical performance in the summit clash.

Mitchell top-scored for New Zealand with 63 from 101 balls, while Michael Bracewell, Rachin Ravindra and Glenn Phillips contributed 53 not out, 37 and 34 respectively.