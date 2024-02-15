Rohit Sharma inches closer to century, Jadeja hits fifty as India reach 185/3 at tea

Rajkot: Skipper Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja continued to build on their partnership as India reached 185 for three at tea on the opening day of the third Test here on Thursday.

It was a fruitful session for the hosts who added 93 runs without losing any wickets in the middle session with Jadeja reaching his fifty at his home ground and Rohit closing in on his first century in 11 innings.

The 152-run stand between the two is India's first 100-run partnership in the series.

Rohit and Jadeja were batting on 97 and 68 respectively when tea was taken.

Brief Scores: India 185 for 3 in 52 overs (Rohit Sharma 97 batting, Ravindra Jadeja 68 batting; Mark Wood 2/49, Tom Hartley 1/55).