Ahmedabad: Ronu is 24 years old. He is selling Indian team jerseys outside Narendra Modi Stadium. "Sirf Kohli ka 18 number shirt ka demand hey bus (only Kohli’s 18 number shirt is selling)”, Romu told NewsDrum.

Advertisment

Undoubtedly, Virat was the star performer for the Indian team during the unbeaten ten matches of the ICC Cricket World Cup. He scored three hundred and five fifties at a strike rate average of 90.68. He faced 784 balls and scored 711 runs so far, which is the highest in the World Cup.

These stats are extremely impressive. But still, the main focus will be on Rohit Sharma for Australia in the final on Sunday. Also, Rohit Sharma’s aggression is going to decide if India deserves to win this World Cup on Sunday.

For Australia, Travis Head is similarly playing the same role as Rohit for his team. Head is slipping under the radar, and there is no focus on him, but there is pressure on Rohit. So, the performance of Rohit and Head is going to be key for their teams in the final on a flat pitch.

Advertisment

"I want Rohit to play aggressive cricket as he has played so far,” said Dinesh Lad, Rohit's childhood coach. “He is taking every ball in the middle of the bat, and he has enough time to play his shots. That is a God-given telnet he has. Also, I would like to tell you that he can switch on and off. If he thinks that he needs to slow down his inning, he can hold himself. He is a team man. He wants to win this World Cup."

Rohit’s only failure in this World Cup was against Australia in the first match in Chennai, where he could not open his account. Jose Hazelwood trapped him on the ninth ball of the match.

However, after that match, Rohit continually destroyed the morale of the new ball bowlers in the first five overs by attacking them. His attacking approach helped Team India win all ten matches in the World Cup. So, Rohit is going to be a trophy wicket in the final.

Advertisment

“India’s chances are bright to win this World Cup if Rohit stays on the pitch for longer”. Said Lad. “Following. Virat is there. He is playing brilliant cricket. He is unstoppable."

Travis Head is Rohit Sharma of the Australian team. He did not play the first match against India due to injury, but he has been an unsung contributor for the team since his return.

In the first semifinal against South Africa, Head’s score saved the team from disaster. His 48-ball, 62-run, and 60-run partnership with David Warner in 6.1 overs became decisive. This is the only reason India should worry about him in the final.