Rohit, Jadeja centuries take India to 326/5 on opening day vs England

Rajkot: Captain Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja slammed centuries under pressure in a 204-run partnership as India recovered from a jittery start to pile 326 for 5 on the opening day of the third Test against England here on Thursday.

England pacer Mark Wood (3/69) removed last match double centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal (10) and Shubman Gill (0) in successive overs, while left-arm spinner Tom Hartley (1/81) accounted for Rajat Patidar (5) to reduced India to 33/3 after Rohit opted to bat.

But, Rohit, after being dropped on 27 by Joe Root, went on to score 131 off 196 balls (14x4, 3x6) for his first century in 11 innings to lead by example.

Promoted to No. 5, Jadeja remained unbeaten on 110 off 212 balls (9x4, 2x6).

After Rohit's departure, Sarfaraz Khan struck a sublime 48-ball 50, the fastest on Test debut by an Indian. But his impressive innings was cut short following a run out after Jadeja, on 99, sent him back at the non-striker's end.

Sarfaraz ended up scoring a 66-ball 62 (9x4, 1x6) in his maiden Test innings.

Nightwatchman Kuldeep Yadav was unbeaten on 1 off 10 balls at stumps.

The series is currently tied 1-1.

Brief Scores: India 326 for 5 from 86 overs (Rohit Sharma 131, Ravindra Jadeja 110 batting, Sarfaraz Khan 62; Mark Wood 3/69).