Rohit named captain of ICC's T20 all-star XI; Bumrah, Babar also included

Dubai: Rohit Sharma was on Saturday named captain of the ICC's T20 International Team of the Year 2024, which was predominantly Indian in its composition thanks to the side's memorable World Cup triumph in the format.

The other Indian members of the all-star XI were pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who also featured in the ICC's Test Team of the Year, all-rounder Hardik Pandya and left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh.

The standout performers from other nations to make the line-up were Australian marauder Travis Head, England's Phil Salt, Pakistan's Babar Azam, West Indies' Nicholas Pooran, Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza, Afghanistan's Rashid Khan, and Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga.

Rohit the Test captain and Test batter has been under considerable pressure in the past few months owing to a series of debacles for the team as well as him personally. But the 37-year-old's credentials in the shorter formats remain strong.

In T20 Internationals, Rohit had an unforgettable 2024, both as a leader and a batter.

The seasoned opener amassed 378 runs in 11 matches at an impressive average of 42.00 and a strike rate of over 160.

Rohit played a pivotal role in India's triumphant T20 World Cup campaign in the USA and West Indies, with three half-centuries, including a sensational 92 against Australia in the Super Eight stage.

"His astute leadership was instrumental in guiding a young Indian side through high-pressure situations, cementing his legacy as one of India's greatest T20I captains," the ICC stated in a tribute to the 37-year-old, who was recently forced to show up in domestic red-ball games to reignite his Test career.

Likewise, Pandya reaffirmed his stature as one of the world's finest all-rounders, playing a crucial role in India's successful campaign. In 17 matches, he scored 352 runs and claimed 16 wickets, finishing as the top-ranked ICC men's T20I all-rounder.

His standout performance came in the T20 World Cup final against South Africa, where he defended 16 runs in the last over, securing India's title victory. His best bowling figures of 3/20 in the final underlined his ability to deliver under pressure.

Bumrah has exemplified perfection in Indian cricket this past season across formats and T20 was no different.

He led India's bowling attack and claimed 15 wickets in eight matches at an astonishing average of 8.26, making him a nightmare for opposition batters.

His lethal yorkers and impeccable control at the death overs played a pivotal role in India's success, and his performances earned him a nomination for the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy as ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year.

The winner of that honour will be unveiled in the next three days.

Young left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh emerged as India's most prolific wicket-taker in 2024, scalping 36 wickets in 18 matches at an average of 13.50.

Arshdeep's ability to swing the ball early and deliver pinpoint yorkers in the death overs made him indispensable to the Indian squad.

His standout performance came against hosts USA in the T20 World Cup, where he returned figures of 4/9.

ICC Men's T20I Team of 2024

Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh (all Indians); Travis Head (Australia); Phil Salt (England); Babar Azam (Pakistan); Nicholas Pooran (wk; West Indies); Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe); Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) and Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka).