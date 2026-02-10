Rohit Paudel calls for more international engagements for doughty Nepal

Mumbai, Feb 10 (PTI) Nepal captain Rohit Paudel on Tuesday called for more international engagements for his team after the brave fight against England in the T20 World Cup opener two days ago.

Nepal, who had lost to South Africa by just one run in last T20 World Cup, came close to defeating another Test playing nation in England but lost by a mere four runs here at the Wankhede Stadium.

“After the game against South Africa in the World Cup, we only played a series against West Indies — a Test-playing country,” Paudel told reporters here on Tuesday.

“In two years, we didn't get that exposure and experience which we thought we would get after that World Cup. But unfortunately, we could not get it. It is very important for us to get exposure and experience playing against some of the good teams and test our skills.” “If we get an opportunity of playing with them regularly, (maybe) in a year I would say not (even) 6-7 series but at least one or two series, so that we can test ourselves, that would be very good. I hope that after this World Cup, it changes,” he said.

Paudel said “it would mean a lot” if any of the top sides such as Australia, England or India tour Nepal for bilateral cricket.

“It will mean a lot, especially if (an) Australian team or (an) England team comes to Nepal,” he said.

“That will show (the) world (of) cricket that Nepal also plays cricket and plays decent cricket and this World Cup has shown that. Last World Cup we played decently, this World Cup we came back much more stronger." “If Australia, England, India whoever comes, our cricket will grow and it will help to globalise the cricket more,” he added.

When asked which of the two matches — against South Africa and England — have brought more spotlight, Paudel could not distinguish between the two.

“Both those events have given more spotlight to Nepal cricket. Against South Africa, it was the first time we came so close to beat them,” he said.

“(In the) last game against England it has given a lot more spotlight as you mentioned that Dale Steyn and few of the other legends also mentioned about Nepal cricket and the talent which all the players have.” Paudel also underlined the importance of the Nepal Premier League T20 competition which has helped the players develop their skills.

"For Nepali players, it is (a) very important (competition) because it is one of the best tournaments in Nepal in the T20 format and players like Lokesh (Bam) and also, local players, who don't often get opportunity to play in Nepal national team get exposure and experience," he said.