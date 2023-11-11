Rohit Rajpal reappointed as India's Davis Cup captain until December, 2024

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) The All India Tennis Association (AITA) on Saturday reappointed Rohit Rajpal as the non-playing captain of the Indian Davis Cup team until December 31, 2024.

The AITA said the decision was taken after careful consideration and evaluation of Rajpal's successful tenure as captain.

"We are delighted to extend Rohit Rajpal's tenure as the captain of our esteemed Davis Cup team. His leadership qualities, vast knowledge of the game, and ability to bring out the best in our players make him an invaluable asset," secretary general Anil Dhupar said in a statement. "We have full faith in his capabilities and believe that he will continue to steer the team towards greater success in the upcoming Davis Cup campaign." Rajpal was named as non-playing captain of the Indian team in 2019, when Mahesh Bhupathi said that the side will not travel to Pakistan, forcing the tie to be played in Kazakhstan.

Thereafter, Rajpal has been the non-playing captain for ties against Croatia, Finland, Denmark and Norway.

India's only victory was a 4-0 win against Denmark on the grass courts at the Delhi Gymkhana Club, in March, 2022.

The Indians lost the away tie to Denmark 2-3 in February this year, and got relegated to World Group-2.

In September this year, India completed a 4-1 rout of Morocco in Lucknow to secure a place in the 2024 Davis Cup World Group I playoffs under Rajpal's captaincy.