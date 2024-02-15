Rohit Sharma scores fifty as India reach 93/3 at lunch on Day 1

Rajkot: England rattled the Indian top order before captain Rohit Sharma fought back with a half-century to take the hosts to 93 for 3 at lunch on the opening day of the third Test here on Thursday.

Pacer Mark Wood (2/26) bowled a splendid opening spell, getting rid of opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (10) and Shubman Gill (0) before left-arm spinner Tom Hartley (1/30) accounted for Rajat Patidar (5).

Rohit (52 batting), who was dropped by Joe Root on 27, and Ravindra Jadeja (24 batting) steadied the Indian ship, sharing a 59-run partnership.

Brief Scores: India 93 for 3 in 25 overs (Rohit Sharma 52 batting, Ravindra Jadeja 24 batting; Mark Wood 2/26, Tom Hartley 1/30).