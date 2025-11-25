Rohit Sharma announced as ICC brand ambassador of 2026 T20 World Cup

Mumbai, Nov 25 (PTI) Rohit Sharma, who captained reigning champions India to glory at the previous T20 World Cup in 2024, was on Tuesday named the tournament ambassador for the 2026 edition to be held in India and Sri Lanka.

Rohit was prolific for India in T20Is, ending with 4231 runs at an average of 32.01 and a strike-rate of 140.89.

ICC chairman Jay Sharma made the announcement while unveiling the tournament's schedule here.

Rohit retired from the shortest format following India's triumph in the Americas last year, which broke an 11-year drought of ICC trophies for the Indian team.

Shah said eight venues -- five from India and three from Sri Lanka -- will host the matches during the showpiece in February-March next year.

The tournament is set to be played from February 7 to March 8.

The matches will be held in the venues of Delhi, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Colombo and Kandy during the mega event. PTI DDV AH AT AT