It was just another day in office, one knock doesn’t change anything: Rohit Sharma

Cuttack: Rohit Sharma remained unfazed after his 32nd ODI ton helped banish a poor string of scores for the India captain, calling it "just another day in office" and adding "one knock doesn't change anything".

Rohit blazed his way to a 90-ball 119 with 12 fours and seven sixes to set up India's four-wicket win over England in the second ODI here on Sunday, with the victory also giving the hosts an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match affair.

"This is what I am talking about. I mean, look, when people have played for a number of years and scored so many runs over the years… that means something,” Rohit said in a video shared by BCCI.

"I've played this game for a long time now and I understand what is required of me. So it's just about going out there and doing your things and this was, what I did today was, one of my things." "In my mind, it was just about doing things that I do, try and bat the way I do. I've been here long enough... one or two knocks is not going to change my mind. But (it was) just another day in the office," he added.

Rohit's 119 was his first century in ODIs since October 2023, a period during which the opening batter hit five fifties in 13 matches. Across formats, this was his first century since March 2024 when he hit 104 against England at Dharamsala.

However, Rohit's lean patch, particularly in Tests since October 2024 wherein he crossed fifty only once in eight games against Bangladesh, New Zealand and Australia, led to calls for the India stalwart to contemplate his future.

Rohit said giving his best on the field remained paramount.

"We need to do our job, okay? Our job is to go out there and play the game. As long as you go there and you know that today when you go to bed, you know that you've given your best, that is what matters," he said.

"Every time I walk onto the pitch, walk on to play the game, I want to try and do well. Sometimes it happens, sometimes it may not happen. As long as I am clear what I want to do, that's all that matters. Nothing else matters," he added.

Rohit, however, acknowledged getting back among runs despite knowing the methods and ways, is not always easy.

"When you have scored so many, you have done something, right? You just need to get back to that that mindset of you know how to get runs," he said.

"(It) sounds very simple, but it is quite difficult. But in my mind, it was just about enjoying and that is what we play the sport for, to enjoy the game more than anything else," he added.