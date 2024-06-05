Rohit Sharma suffers blow on upper arm, retires hurt

New York, Jun 5 (PTI) India’s eight-wicket victory over Ireland in their T20 World Cup opener got soured a bit as skipper Rohit Sharma trudged off the field after suffering a blow on his upper arm from a delivery bowled by pacer Josh Little here on Wednesday.

Before retiring hurt, Rohit had made a 52 off 37 balls with four fours and three sixes to give India a perfect launching pad to chase down a modest target of 97.

Rohit was pinged on his upper arm on the second ball of the ninth over, and he moved out of the field along with the Indian team physio after the final ball of the 10th over.

A detailed information about his injury is awaited as the pitch offered plenty of variable bounce.

Later, Rishabh Pant too copped a blow on his elbow on the first ball of the 11th over, once again bowled by Josh Little. He needed some treatment from the physio but the left-hander continued to bat and finished off the match with a six. PTI UNG PDS PDS