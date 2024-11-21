Rohit Sharma to join India squad in Perth on Sunday

Perth: Skipper Rohit Sharma will join the Indian team here on Sunday, the third day of the first Test against Australia at the Optus Stadium.

Rohit was unavailable for the opening Test as he stayed back in India with his family for the birth of his second child.

Rohit and his wife Ritika were blessed with a baby boy on November 15.

Premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah is leading India in the Perth Test as the visitors start the defence of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

“Rohit will be arriving in Perth on the third day of the Test match,” a BCCI source confirmed to PTI.

Hence, the 37-year-old will be available for the second Test against the Australia at Adelaide from December 6.

However, Rohit has been in touch with the squad in Australia, and Bumrah said as much during his pre-match press meet on Thursday.

“I spoke with Rohit earlier. But I got a little bit of clarity on leading the side after coming in here,” said Bumrah.