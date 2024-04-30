Rohit Sharma to lead Team India for T20 World Cup; KL Rahul left out

New Delhi: The Senior Selection Committee on Tuesday picked India’s 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, which will be hosted in the West Indies and USA.

While Rohit Sharma will lead Team India as captain, Hardik Pandya has been named Vice Captain.

Rishabh Pant has found a place after recovery from the accident.

Among the key players who missed the spot are KL Rahul and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

India will begin their World Cup campaign against Ireland on June 05, 2024 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, followed by the marquee clash against Pakistan on June 09, 2024 at the same venue. India will then play USA and Canada on June 12 and 15 respectively.

Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.

Reserves – Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan