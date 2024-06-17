Rohit Sharma's coach shaped my career: USA cricketer Harmeet Singh

New Delhi: Left-arm spinner Harmeet Singh, who is a part of the USA team that is enjoying a fairytale run in the ongoing T20 World Cup in the Americas, has revealed that Indian captain Rohit Sharma's coach Dinesh Lad has been instrumental in shaping his career.

The 31-year-old represented India in two Under-19 World Cups and played for Mumbai at the age-group level before moving to the USA. He is now a member of the American team that has made the Super Eight stage in its very first appearance at the showpiece.

"I would like to thank everybody who supported me in this journey and especially to Dinesh Lad Sir. My talent was first recognised by Lad Sir, who was the coach and mentor during my school days (Rohit Sharma studied in the same school)," Harmeet recalled in a video shared with PTI.

"In fact, he only advised me to join his school. There he provided me with everything he possibly could," he said.

Harmeet said his progress would not have been possible without Lad.

"I switched to Swami Vivekanand school. We broke many records, there was no cricket in the suburbs then but now looking back at it, it all looks like a dream. What all we achieved at the school, couldn't have been possible without Lad Sir's support," he said.

"The passion with which he worked on us, and the dedication he showed by sending us to the Shivaji Park Gymkhana to train better under Padmakar Shivalkar Sir and Pravin Amre Sir," he added.

The USA will open their Super Eight campaign against South Africa on June 19.