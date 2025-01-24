Rohit shows some spark but falls for 28 in second essay on Ranji Trophy return

Mumbai: He pulled Umar Nazir for a trademark six, effortlessly lofted Auqib Nabi and Yudhvir Singh for a couple of more hits over the ropes to give a glimpse of his absolute best. But eventually, a fifty on Ranji comeback was not meant to be for India captain Rohit Sharma who fell for 28 here on Friday.

Playing his first game for Mumbai in domestic red-ball cricket in nearly a decade, Rohit's first day on the field was a disaster with the 37-year-old falling for a 19-ball 3 in the opening hour of the Ranji Trophy clash against Jammu Kashmir.

But on Friday, Rohit gave a far better account of himself to notch up a fluent 28, his best in first-class cricket since a 52 in the second innings of the Bengaluru Test against New Zealand last year.

It indeed has been that long for Rohit, who has since scored 0, 8, 18, 11, 3, 6, 3 and 9 in subsequent outings against New Zealand and Australia.

Back then in mid-October, India were cemented on top of the World Test Championship points table and the house was in complete order for the national side.

But it all came crumbling down following defeats to New Zealand and Australia which forced Indian superstars to play domestic cricket.

On Friday, he looked for a big one but it wasn't to happen. Rohit's knock of 28 was mixed with hits and misses in the initial stages, which all began with a tough dropped chance by Nazir in the fourth over when he could not grab a return catch on his follow through.

Rohit immediately responded with a pull shot for a six over the square leg.

A thick outside edge then flew between the fielder at gully and second slip, and on the final ball Rohit flashed hard and wide to put the ball away for another four on the off-side.

Dropped on one, Rohit had raced to 21 off 11 balls at one stage but he remained cautious mostly, even though there were a few times he was beaten.

With comparatively no moisture on the second day wicket here at the BKC, J&K bowlers also had to work hard to keep it tight but could not stop Rohit from freeing up his arms for a total of three sixes and two fours.

Eventually, it took a perfectly-timed leap for a one-handed grab from J&K's Abid Mushtaq at mid-wicket off Nazir, who dismissed Rohit for the second time in the contest, to end the Indian captain's stay in the middle.

While the lanky Nazir had the last laugh, Rohit walked off with an innings that had elements of all that was and could have been, hits and misses infused with promise that a big knock could just be around the corner for the struggling mainstay.